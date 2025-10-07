<p>Mumbai: In what would herald a new era of India-United Kingdom partnership amid the turbulence in global economic order in the wake of Trump tariffs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would meet British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Mumbai on Thursday taking ahead Vision 2035, a time-bound programme of the two nations. </p><p>Modi and Starmer, who on his first two-day official visit to India on October 8 and 9, would make statements to the media at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday morning. </p><p>During the visit, the two Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with Vision 2035, a focused and time bound 10-year roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.</p><p>It may be recalled, during Modi’s visit to London on July 23 - 24, 2025, and meeting with Starmer, the two countries endorsed the new India-UK Vision 2035 that reaffirms their shared commitment to unlocking the full potential of a revitalised partnership. </p><p>This ambitious and future-focused agreement underscores the two nations’ resolve to work together for mutual growth, prosperity and to shape a prosperous, secure, and sustainable world in a time of rapid global change.</p><p>In the Mumbai leg, the two leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on opportunities presented by the India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) as a central pillar of the future India–UK economic partnership. They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance. </p><p>The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.</p><p>PM Modi and Starmer will also participate in the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest and deliver keynote addresses on the occasion.</p>.UK PM Keir Starmer to visit India on October 8-9.<p>Global Fintech Fest 2025 will bring together innovators, policymakers, central bankers, regulators, investors, academicians, and industry leaders from around the world. </p><p>The conference’s central theme, ‘Empowering Finance for a Better World’ – Powered by AI, Augmented Intelligence, Innovation, and Inclusion, highlights the convergence of technology and human insight in shaping an ethical and sustainable financial future.</p><p>This year’s edition is expected to attract a footfall of over 100,000 participants from more than 75 countries, making it one of the world’s largest fintech gatherings. The event will feature participation from around 7,500 companies, 800 speakers, 400 exhibitors, and 70 regulators representing both Indian and international jurisdictions.</p><p>Among the participating international institutions are renowned regulators such as the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Deutsche Bundesbank of Germany, Banque de France, and the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA). Their participation underscores GFF’s growing stature as a global forum for financial policy dialogue and cooperation.</p><p>“The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23–24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership,” according to the Ministry of External Affairs. </p><p>Among other who will address GFF 2025 are Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Minister of Finance & Corporate Affairs; Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting; Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairperson, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).</p>