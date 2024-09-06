Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

PM showed sensitivity by apologising, arrogant leaders won't understand: Fadnavis on Rahul's barb

PTI
Last Updated : 06 September 2024, 14:13 IST

Comments

Nagpur: Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi showed his sensitivity by apologising for the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's statue in Sindhudurg district, but "arrogant" people will not understand it.

He was replying to a reporter's question at the airport here about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comment that those who make mistakes apologise.

"I think it shows Modi ji's sensitivity that he apologised over this matter, but those who are arrogant will never understand it," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's arrogance could be seen in his speech at Sangli a day before, the BJP leader further said.

The prime minister, during his recent visit to Maharashtra, apologised over the collapse of the statue at Rajkot fort. The statue collapsed less than nine months after he had inaugurated it, setting off a huge political row in the state ahead of assembly elections.

Published 06 September 2024, 14:13 IST
