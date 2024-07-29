Police teams sent to Karnataka to trace murder suspect after mutilated body of woman found in Maharashtra; BJP suspects ‘love-jihad’

Navi Mumbai: Multiple police teams have been fanned out across Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka to trace the suspect behind the brutal murder of Yashashri Shinde, whose mutilated body was found in Uran.

The suspect, Mohammed Daud Shaikh, who is a native of Karnataka, is on a run.

The BJP has described it as an incident of ‘love-jihad’.

police suspect that the relationship between the two had gone soar and this could be the possible motive behind the incident, however, officials have refused to comment on the investigations.

On July 25 evening, Yashashri (20), left home saying that she was going out to meet a friend. However, when she did not return, her family lodged a missing person complaint.