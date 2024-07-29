Police teams sent to Karnataka to trace murder suspect after mutilated body of woman found in Maharashtra; BJP suspects ‘love-jihad’

Navi Mumbai: Multiple police teams have been fanned out across Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka to trace the suspect behind the brutal murder of Yashashri Shinde, whose mutilated body was found in Uran.
The suspect, Mohammed Daud Shaikh, who is a native of Karnataka, is on a run.
The BJP has described it as an incident of ‘love-jihad’.
police suspect that the relationship between the two had gone soar and this could be the possible motive behind the incident, however, officials have refused to comment on the investigations.
On July 25 evening, Yashashri (20), left home saying that she was going out to meet a friend. However, when she did not return, her family lodged a missing person complaint.
On June 27, her body with multiple injury marks and stab wounds was found in the bushes near the Uran suburban railway station. She was lying in a pool of blood.
The autopsy report has confirmed multiple wounds.
According to initial investigations, Yashashri was once in a relationship with Shaikh, however, the girl’s family has disapproved of it.
The girl lived with her family in Belapur.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Vivek Pansare is personally overseeing the investigations.
The victim's parents have alleged that Shaikh murdered their daughter as they filed a complaint against him in 2019 accusing him of molestation.
Shaikh was booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO).
After his release on bail, Shaikh left for Karnataka, where he is working as a driver.
Senior BJP leader Dr Kirit Somaiya, described the incident as a case of ‘love-jihad’ and urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, to ensure that justice is given to the girl’s family.
Dr Somaiya and Uran BJP MLA Mahesh Baldi on Monday visited the residence of the Shinde family.
Published 29 July 2024, 07:41 IST