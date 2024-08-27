Political row erupts over Shivaji statue collapse in poll-bound Maharashtra

The 35-foot tall statue of the Shivaji Maharaj with a sword in his hand - was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg coinciding with Navy Day celebrations on 4 December, 2023. However, within months it has collapsed.

The MVA hit out at Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.

Fadnavis, however, made it clear that it was the Navy which had overseen the construction and not the State government.

"The construction of the statue was not overseen by the state government but by the Navy. The individuals responsible for the fabrication and installation of the statue might have overlooked important local factors, such as high wind speed and the quality of the iron used. The statue might have become more prone to rust due to its exposure to ocean winds," Fadnavis said, however, requested people not to play politics over the issue.

The Navy issued a brief statement announcing a probe. “The Indian Navy notes with deep concern the damage caused this morning to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj that was unveiled on Navy Day as a dedication to the citizens of Sindhudurg,” the Indian Navy said, adding that along with the Maharashtra government and concerned specialists, the Navy has deputed a team to immediately investigate the cause of this unfortunate accident and initiate steps to repair, restore and reinstate the statue at the earliest.

The MVAalso took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the projects inaugurated by him like the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, Parliament House in New Delhi, Samruddhi Corridor, Atal Setu among others - are facing issues.

Thane-based sculptor Jaydeep Apte and structural consultant Chetan Patil have come under the lens and so as an Assistant Engineer of the Public Works Department.

State Congress President Nana Patole demanded that an FIR should be lodged against the Centre and State governments. “Ministers in the state government are now shirking their responsibility and pointing fingers at the central government. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is the deity of Maharashtra and insulting our deity will never be tolerated,” said Patole.

“The BJP coalition government in Maharashtra is a commission agent, this government takes commission in cement, sand, bricks and iron, they are not ashamed of anything. The task of erecting a grand idol of Shivaji Maharaj was given to Apte, a novice and inexperienced sculptor from Thane. Rs 2.36 crore was spent on this work. Rs 5 crore was spent on beautification. Actually, the task of erecting the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj should have been given to an expert and experienced person. Salt water in the sea, speed of wind should have been studied but in the name of taking credit and commission, the government has insulted Maharaj without paying attention to the quality of work,” said Patole.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut claimed that even Aurangzeb and Mughals did not insult Shivaji Maharaj in such a manner - demanded immediate resignation of the Chief Minister.