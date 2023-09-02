Sharad Pawar, Udayanraje Bhosale reach Maharashtra's Jalna as violence over Maratha quota intensifies

Leader of opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the government should conduct a fair probe into the incident and seek an apology from the Maratha community.

More than two dozen people including police personnel were injured after a protest demanding reservation for the Maratha community in Antarwali Sarathi village on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna district's Ambad tehsil turned violent.

The protesters, led by Manoj Jarange, have been staging a hunger strike demanding reservation for the Maratha community in education and government jobs, since Tuesday.

A clash broke out between the police and the protesters on Friday, worsening the situation.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray said, “To see the brutal lathi charge on women and men of all ages is not just heartbreaking but that has also angered us all. It is impossible that a lathi charge on such a sensitive protest has been carried out without the knowledge of the illegal chief minister and deputy chief minister. Yet, they will pretend to not know about it and blame the officials. The hostile takeover, the incompetent governance and absolute intolerance for anybody else asking for their rights only raises questions about democracy in Maharashtra and India at large. If they had any shame or sense of responsibility, the illegal CM and his cabinet would have stepped down.”