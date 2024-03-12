Prakash Ambedkar lashes out at MVA's 'laziness' in seat-sharing talks in letter to Congress president Kharge

Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi chief Prakash Ambedkar on Tuesday lashed out at the Maharashtra Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi's 'laziness' over seat-sharing talks in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambedkar said, "The dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections could be announced this week or the next but the MVA in Maharashtra has not finalised the seat-sharing equation within themselves.".
He further added, "Despite the laziness and lack of hurriedness, we remain positive but the lazy attitude of MVA is very concerning to say the least. I understand there is a lack of concurrence between the INC, SS (UBT) and NCP (SP) on at least 5 seats, which is the prime reason why the MVA is taking time to finalise the seat-sharing formula..."
More to follow...
(Published 12 March 2024, 05:18 IST)