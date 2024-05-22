Pune car crash | Probe on underworld connections also: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai: Amid reports that the Pune’s Agarwal-family whose 17-year-old scion was involved in the sensational Porsche hit-and-run case, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday assured a thorough probe.
In the midst of the road rage case and the arrest of the boy’s father Vishal Agarwal, media reports emerged that the minor’s grandfather Surendra Kumar Agarwal is facing trial in a shootout case which is linked to underworld don Chhota Rajan, who is currently in jail.
Asked about the underworld connections, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said, "Whatever connection there is, the complete investigation will be done. Action will be taken on everything”
