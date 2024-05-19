Pune luxury car accident: Father of teen, bar that served him liquor to be booked

A case was registered against the car driver at the Yerawada police station under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 304A (causing death of any person by doing any rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide), 337 (causing hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.