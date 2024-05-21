Pune Porsche accident: Teen's father detained from Sambhajinagar

The father of the 17-year-old boy who drove a Porsche while drunk and ended up killing two people in Pune, was detained from Sambhajinagar on Tuesday morning, ANI reported.

Two persons were killed when the speeding luxury car hit their motorcycle in the city on Sunday, police said.

The 17-year-old car driver was detained after a case was registered against him. He was produced in a juvenile court which granted him bail.

Police has said they will seek a higher court's permission to try him as an adult.