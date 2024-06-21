Pune Porsche crash: Sessions court grants bail to juvenile's father Vishal Agarwal

A sessions court in Pune on Friday granted bail to the father of a 17-year-old minor, who was allegedly involved in a road accident in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar last month in which two young techies were killed.

The police had arrested the teenager's father, realtor Vishal Agarwal, and his grandfather, Surendra Agarwal, in connection with the accident.

His father was booked under the Juvenile Justice Act for "exposing a child to danger" by handing over the car to him while knowing that he had no driving license.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)