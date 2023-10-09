Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Quick to talk about Israel, but mum about Manipur: NCP targets BJP

'Diplomatic relationships are important but the lives and well-being of our citizens are far more important and that is what the BJP needs to understand,' said NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto.
Last Updated 09 October 2023, 06:13 IST

Follow Us

In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday reminded that Manipur is in India.

“The BJP and its leaders were quick to make statements and condemn the killings in Israel and it should therefore be a reminder to BJP and its leaders that Manipur is in India. While they were quick to support Israel and condemn the killings, they have shamefully failed to speak on the pain and suffering of the people of Manipur,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said. 

“Innocent people being killed anywhere in the world is not acceptable and highly condemnable. Many innocent human beings are losing their lives in the war between Israel and Palestine,” he said. 

“Their silence speaks volumes of their intentions on this issue in our homeland (Manipur). Diplomatic relationships are important but the lives and well being of our citizens are far more important and that is what the BJP needs to understand,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 09 October 2023, 06:13 IST)
India NewsBJPManipurIsraelMaharashtraNCPIsrael-Palestine Conflict

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT