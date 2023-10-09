Quick to talk about Israel, but mum about Manipur: NCP targets BJP

In an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Monday reminded that Manipur is in India.
“The BJP and its leaders were quick to make statements and condemn the killings in Israel and it should therefore be a reminder to BJP and its leaders that Manipur is in India. While they were quick to support Israel and condemn the killings, they have shamefully failed to speak on the pain and suffering of the people of Manipur,” NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto said.
“Innocent people being killed anywhere in the world is not acceptable and highly condemnable. Many innocent human beings are losing their lives in the war between Israel and Palestine,” he said.
“Their silence speaks volumes of their intentions on this issue in our homeland (Manipur). Diplomatic relationships are important but the lives and well being of our citizens are far more important and that is what the BJP needs to understand,” he said.