Quota stir: Shinde govt issues notification to recognise Maratha kin as Kunbis



However, the OBC leadership are up in arms against the decision.

“This (notification) would not pass the test of law,” senior NCP leader and state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said and asked people to send in their objections and suggestions to the government.



On Jarange-Patil’s prime demand of including blood relations, the draft rules in the Government Resolution states that it would include relatives of the applicant’s father, grandfather, great grandfather and in earlier generations forming out of marriages within the same caste, and include relations forming out of marriages within the same caste.



After the applicant submits an affidavit establishing his relations with his blood relatives like uncle, nephew and other members of the family and patriarchal relatives who have Kunbi records as the applicant’s ‘sage-soyare’ and after conducting a field enquiry to verify, the applicant shall be issued a Kunbi caste certificate immediately.



Shinde was accompanied by ministers Girish Mahajan, Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Deepak Kesarkar, top officers like Social Justice Department Secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Arangal, and Chief Minister's Private Secretary Dr Amol Shinde.