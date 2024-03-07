Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra set to end on March 17, I.N.D.I.A. leaders to converge in Mumbai to sound poll bugle

Mumbai: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra would conclude on March 17 in Mumbai, the birthplace of the grand old party - a mega-event which would see the leaders of the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc coming together in one stage sounding the bugle for the campaign of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On the conclusion of the Yatra, Gandhi would address a mega-rally at the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar area of Mumbai.

It may be mentioned, 139 years ago, on December 28, 1885, social reformers, journalists and lawyers congregated for the first session of Indian National Congress at Gokuldas Tejpal Sanskrit College in Bombay (now Mumbai), marking the start of what is now known as the grand old party.