Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra set to end on March 17, I.N.D.I.A. leaders to converge in Mumbai to sound poll bugle

In fact, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra was announced on December 27, 2023, on the eve of the foundation day, when Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed a rally in Nagpur, considered the geographical centre of India.
The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra - spanning 6,200 kms - commenced on January 14, 2024 from Nagpur and travelled through Manipur, Nagaland, Assam, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat before the final leg in Maharashtra in 60-plus days.
Before this, Gandhi had undertaken Bharat Jodo Yatra from September 7, 2022 to January 30, 2023, a journey of 4,080 kilometres in around 150 days during which he traversed through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is being seen as a build up and morale booster ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. “From Mumbai, the bugle for Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. would sound the bugle for Lok Sabha polls,” Congress leaders said after a review meeting in Mumbai which was presided over by AICC general secretary Ramesh Chennithala.
The meeting was attended by state Congress President Nana Patole, Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushilkumar Shinde, Mumbai Congress President Prof Varsha Gaikwad, state Working President Naseem Khan among others.