Rains lash Mumbai: Flights, transport hit; IMD issues Red Alert

Several areas in Mumbai experienced heavy downpour leading to severe waterlogging and transport disruptions.
The heavy rain briefly disrupted transportation, causing traffic jam, train cancellation and flight delays.
Planes on the wet tarmac at the airport in Mumbai.
Passengers wait for trains at a waterlogged railway station, during rains in Mumbai.
Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red alert and IMD forecasts continued heavy rainfall in coming days.
Intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers have paralysed the daily life of Mumbaikars.
People could be seen wading through knee-deep and waist-deep water and vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers were submerged.
Policemen push a vehicle stuck on a waterlogged road during monsoon rain at Parel in Mumbai.
A motorcycle moves on a road wrecked by rainfall at Dadar Station in Mumbai.
People walk through the waterlogged SV Road in Andheri West after heavy rainfall in Mumbai.
Published 25 July 2024, 05:58 IST