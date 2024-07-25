Home
Rains lash Mumbai: Flights, transport hit; IMD issues Red Alert

Heavy downpours have battered Mumbai and its suburbs, flooding roads in numerous areas, diverting flights, and temporarily disrupting local train traffic. The weather bureau has forecasted heavy to very heavy rainfall in some locations, with the possibility of extremely heavy showers across Mumbai, and has issued a red alert for Mumbai.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 05:58 IST

Several areas in Mumbai experienced heavy downpour leading to severe waterlogging and transport disruptions.

Credit: PTI

The heavy rain briefly disrupted transportation, causing traffic jam, train cancellation and flight delays.

Credit: PTI

Planes on the wet tarmac at the airport in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Passengers wait for trains at a waterlogged railway station, during rains in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Meanwhile, the weather department has issued a red alert and IMD forecasts continued heavy rainfall in coming days.

Credit: PTI

Intermittent spells of moderate to heavy showers have paralysed the daily life of Mumbaikars.

Credit: PTI

People could be seen wading through knee-deep and waist-deep water and vehicles including two-wheelers and four-wheelers were submerged.

Credit: PTI

Policemen push a vehicle stuck on a waterlogged road during monsoon rain at Parel in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

A motorcycle moves on a road wrecked by rainfall at Dadar Station in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

People walk through the waterlogged SV Road in Andheri West after heavy rainfall in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI

Published 25 July 2024, 05:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPalgharRaigadMumbai RainsIndian MonsoonMaharashtra rains

