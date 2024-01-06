Raintree Foundation, Srushti Conservation Foundation partner to educate students on biodiversity conservation

In a joint effort to promote biodiversity conservation and document traditional knowledge, the Raintree Foundation, in collaboration with the Srushti Conservation Foundation (SCF), is set to commence a 15-day Certificate Course in Peoples' Biodiversity Register (PBR) development. This educational initiative will cater to postgraduate students at the Deccan Education Society's (DESPU) Fergusson College under the Pune University.

The People's Biodiversity Register (PBR) is a tool designed to record the traditional knowledge of local communities regarding their region's biodiversity and human interaction with ecological systems. In the face of growing threats like habitat destruction, pollution, overexploitation, climate change, and invasive species, biodiversity conservation has become increasingly urgent, particularly for rural communities and their natural heritage. Mandated by the Biological Diversity Act, 2002, the PBR aims to document and preserve local bio-resources and traditional knowledge.

This innovative course has attracted 27 Masters' students from various specializations, including Botany, Zoology, and Environmental Science. It promises to provide students with both theoretical knowledge and practical experience, enhancing their understanding of biodiversity management and the importance of PBR in formulating village management plans. The PBR is a comprehensive document that encompasses information on locally available bio-resources, their medicinal uses, and traditional knowledge. It holds the potential to foster community stewardship for sustainable development, conservation efforts, and benefit-sharing.

The program, scheduled from January 1 to January 15, 2024, will comprise classroom sessions conducted at Fergusson College and on-field data collection activities in Sakhar and Gunjawane villages in Pune. These activities will not only offer students hands-on experience but also enable them to earn course credits under the National Education Policy.

Ms. Namita Dandekar, Chief Operating Officer of Raintree Foundation, emphasized the importance of documenting traditional knowledge and community participation in biodiversity conservation. She stated, "Through this experiential educational program in partnership with Srushti Conservation Foundation and Fergusson College, Raintree Foundation will offer practical, on-ground exposure to students interested in working in environmental conservation, while also working with community resource persons to develop documentation of local oral traditions and knowledge that are rapidly fading away."

The program's schedule includes:

Classroom Sessions/ Theory Sessions (January 1 - 5, 2024): These sessions will cover a wide range of topics, including climate change, biodiversity, traditional knowledge documentation, the concept of PBR, and Participatory Rural Appraisal (PRA) techniques.

On-field data-collection (January 6 - 15, 2024): This phase involves nine days of fieldwork in Gunjavane and Sakhar villages. Students will document oral histories, prepare documentation and awareness materials, compile and edit the PBR document, and conclude the program with a certification exam.

The program's final step will involve submitting the prepared PBRs to the Maharashtra State Biodiversity Board for approval.

The Raintree Foundation, founded by Leena Dandekar and her family, focuses on climate change and biodiversity loss and works toward cultivating climate resilience in living landscapes. Their holistic approach encompasses various aspects, including water security, renewable energy, waste management, conservation, livelihoods, and social inclusion, ultimately fostering resilient ecosystems and driving lasting systemic change.

This collaborative educational initiative underscores the importance of preserving traditional knowledge and engaging the younger generation in biodiversity conservation efforts, offering hope for a more sustainable and harmonious future for both communities and the environment.