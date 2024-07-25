Raj Thackeray to go solo in Maharashtra's Vidhan Sabha polls

Mumbai: After supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA alliance, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is contemplating going solo in the upcoming Vidhan Sabha polls, scheduled around October.

This comes as a cause of concern not only for the BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) but also the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A).

During a meeting of the MNS held in Mumbai on Thursday, Raj was highly critical of the two diametrically-opposite sides of the political spectrum and asked his team to prepare for the decisive polls and come to power.