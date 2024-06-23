Ramdas Athawale asks for 8 to 10 seats

Mumbai: The Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (Athawale), which is an ally of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) has asked for eight to 10 seats for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.

Besides, the RPI (Athawale) is also expecting one seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, during the ensuing biennial elections for 11 seats.

“We are asking for eight to ten seats for the Assembly elections,” Athawale said.