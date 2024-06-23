Ramdas Athawale asks for 8 to 10 seats

Mumbai: The Ramdas Athawale-led Republican Party of India (Athawale), which is an ally of BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) has asked for eight to 10 seats for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections.
Besides, the RPI (Athawale) is also expecting one seat in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, during the ensuing biennial elections for 11 seats.
“We are asking for eight to ten seats for the Assembly elections,” Athawale said.
It is also seeking one Cabinet berth when the Eknath Shinde-led government undertakes an expansion and reshuffle.
Athawale (64), who is a BJP-sponsored Rajya Sabha member, is Minister of State in the Narendra Modi-government.
“The government needs to accommodate Dalits and minorities to win the Assembly polls,” he said, in what was a suggestion for BJP’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is the architect of the Maha Yuti.
