Rattled Sanjay Nirupam sends ripples through MVA with jibe at Uddhav Thackeray in seat sharing squabble

Mumbai: In what sent ripples in the Maha Vikas Aghadi amid seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray after he abruptly announced a candidate from a seat of Mumbai.

In a special media post, Nirupam said, "bachi-kuchi Shiv Sena ke pramukh" or “chief of what's left of Shiv Sena” in what was an obvious reference to Thackeray after the split in the 57-year-old party.

Clearly cracks have surfaced among the MVA over seat-sharing because of involvement of three parties — Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP).

Nirupam, a journalist-turned-politician, has also urged the Congress high-command to intervene in the matter.