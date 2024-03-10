Rattled Sanjay Nirupam sends ripples through MVA with jibe at Uddhav Thackeray in seat sharing squabble

Mumbai: In what sent ripples in the Maha Vikas Aghadi amid seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Sunday slammed Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray after he abruptly announced a candidate from a seat of Mumbai.
In a special media post, Nirupam said, "bachi-kuchi Shiv Sena ke pramukh" or “chief of what's left of Shiv Sena” in what was an obvious reference to Thackeray after the split in the 57-year-old party.
Clearly cracks have surfaced among the MVA over seat-sharing because of involvement of three parties — Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SCP).
Nirupam, a journalist-turned-politician, has also urged the Congress high-command to intervene in the matter.
कल शाम बची-खुची शिवसेना के प्रमुख ने अँधेरी में उत्तर पश्चिम लोकसभा क्षेत्र से #MVA का उम्मीदवार घोषित कर दिया।रात से ही फ़ोन आ रहे हैं।ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है?#MVA की दो दर्जन मीटिंग होने के बावजूद अभी तक सीट शेयरिंग पर अंतिम निर्णय नहीं हुआ है।— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) March 10, 2024
जो 8-9 सीटें पेंडिंग हैं,उनमें यह…
Thackeray had announced the name of Amol Kirtikar as a candidate from Mumbai North West Lok Sabha seat.
Incidentally, Amol is son of two-time Shiv Sena MP Gajanan Kirtikar, who has aligned with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.
While in 2014, the senior Kirtikar had defeated late Congress leader Gurudas Kamat, in 2019, he had defeated Nirupam.
Incidentally, in 2004 and 2009, Nirupam had won the Mumbai North seat for the Congress but in 2014 was defeated by BJP’s Gopal Shetty - after which his seat was changed. Before that, Nirupam, who was then the Editor of Dophar ka Saamana, was a two-term Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP.
The announcement by Thackeray has rattled Nirupam and he expressed his ire on social media and also spoke to the media expressing disappointment.
“After about two dozen meetings, the MVA seat-sharing is yet to be finalised. There are over 8-9 seats where there is a dispute among the allies and this seat (Mumbai North West) is still pending…(my) Congress colleagues who are participating in the seat sharing meetings have told me," explained Nirupam. He then asked, "Then isn't announcing the candidate from Shiv Sena (UBT) a violation of alliance dharma? Or is such an act being done deliberately to humiliate Congress?”
“…the chief of the remaining Shiv Sena declared the MVA candidate from North West Lok Sabha constituency in Andheri. Calls have been coming since night. How can this happen?” he wanted to know.
Hitting out at Amol Kirtikar, Nirupam alleged that he was involved in the alleged Covid 'khichdi scam’ — a time-frame when Thackeray was still the Chief Minister.
"He has taken a bribe in cheque from the khichdi supplier... During the Covid era, there was a commendable programme of providing free food to forced migrant labourers by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation. But Shiv Sena's proposed candidate has taken commission from the scheme of feeding the poor," Nirupam said.