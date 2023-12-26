RBI gets threat e-mail to blow up banks unless FM Sitharaman, Shaktikanta Das resign

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has received an e-mail threatening to plant 11 bombs in three places and demanded the resignation of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the apex bank’s Governor Shaktikanta Das.

The Mumbai police and security forces immediately launched a massive investigation to track down the sender of the email.

The Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station is carrying out the probe.

The e-mail threatened planting of bombs at RBI-New Central Building Fort, Mumbai, HDFC House-Churchgate, ICICI Bank Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex.

The sender email is khilafat.india@gmail.com.

After the e-mail was received, the MRA Marg police station and teams from the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad went to the locations and carried out a check.