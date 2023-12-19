JOIN US
Ready to hold special Assembly session to grant Maratha quota: CM Eknath Shinde

The report of the Maharashtra Commission for Backward Classes will be submitted in a month. After reviewing it, if needed, we will organise a special session of the legislature to offer reservation to the Maratha community, said Shinde.
Last Updated 19 December 2023, 14:14 IST

Nagpur: A special session of the state legislature will be held, if required, to grant quota to the Maratha community after reviewing a report of the state Backward Class Commission, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the assembly on Tuesday.

"The Justice Shinde Committee set up for Maratha quota has submitted a report to the state government. The report of the Maharashtra Commission for Backward Classes will be submitted in one month. After reviewing it, if required, we will organise a special session of the legislature to offer reservation to the Maratha community," Shinde said.

He was speaking during a discussion on the Maratha reservation issue and steps taken by the government so far.

"The state government will prove that the Maratha community is socially and educationally backward," he said.

The opposition, however, expressed disappointment over Shinde's reply and walked out of the House in protest.

(Published 19 December 2023, 14:14 IST)
