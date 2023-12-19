Ready to hold special Assembly session to grant Maratha quota: CM Eknath Shinde

Nagpur: A special session of the state legislature will be held, if required, to grant quota to the Maratha community after reviewing a report of the state Backward Class Commission, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told the assembly on Tuesday.

"The Justice Shinde Committee set up for Maratha quota has submitted a report to the state government. The report of the Maharashtra Commission for Backward Classes will be submitted in one month. After reviewing it, if required, we will organise a special session of the legislature to offer reservation to the Maratha community," Shinde said.