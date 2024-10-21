Home
Request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours: Remo D'Souza, wife on cheating allegations

The case was registered on October 16 in Maharashtra's Thane district against the duo and five others for allegedly cheating a dance troupe of Rs 11.96 crore, police said on Saturday.
PTI
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 05:58 IST

Published 21 October 2024, 05:58 IST
