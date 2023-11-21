Reservation protests by Dhangar community turn violent in Jalna; crowd damages vehicles, hurl stones at district collector’s office

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing campaign demanding reservation for the Marathas, the protests by the Dhangar community turned violent on Tuesday with the protestors hurling stones and damaging vehicles at the Jalna district collector’s office compound.

The march turned violent after the protesters insisted on meeting the district collector to submit a memorandum in support of their demands, however, that did not happen.

Upset by the refusal to allow them inside the collectorate, the activists demanded that the Collector Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal come to meet them and accept their memorandum of demands. However, the agitated protestors barged in and damaged window panes and some vehicles.

Later, a Tehsildar-rank official came forward to listen to their demand and accept the memorandum.