Reservation protests by Dhangar community turn violent in Jalna; crowd damages vehicles, hurl stones at district collector’s office

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing campaign demanding reservation for the Marathas, the protests by the Dhangar community turned violent on Tuesday with the protestors hurling stones and damaging vehicles at the Jalna district collector’s office compound.
The march turned violent after the protesters insisted on meeting the district collector to submit a memorandum in support of their demands, however, that did not happen.
Upset by the refusal to allow them inside the collectorate, the activists demanded that the Collector Dr Shrikrishnanath Panchal come to meet them and accept their memorandum of demands. However, the agitated protestors barged in and damaged window panes and some vehicles.
Later, a Tehsildar-rank official came forward to listen to their demand and accept the memorandum.
As of now, the Dhangar community (shepards) gets reservation under the Vimukta Jati & Nomadic Tribes (VJNT) category of Maharashtra – 3.5 per cent.
The Dhangar community groups had been agitating for reservation in ST category in Maharashtra - as the "Dhangad" got reservation in other parts of India in SC category.
A topographical error Dhangar (Dhangad) has led to the problem and they get reservation in VJNT category in Maharashtra.
Of the total 52 per cent reservation in the state, SCs and STs account for 13 and 7 per cent, respectively, OBCs get 19 per cent, VJNT, Special Backward Class and Nomadic Tribes account for 13 per cent.
Their other demands include: free hostel facilities for Dhangar community students in all district of the state, arms licence should be issued to shepherds who graze their flock in the forests, , at least one government job per Dhangar family, loans at concessional rates through the government and setting up a corporation for Dhangar welfare with a corpus fund of Rs 10,000-crore.
It may be mentioned, the Maharashtra government set up an empowered committee headed by chief minister Eknath Shinde to ensure that Dhangars get various benefits.