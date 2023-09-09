RSS annual meet in Pune from September 14

The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its associate organisations will hold its three-day-meeting in Pune from 14 September just ahead of the special session of the Parliament and in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all the five joint general secretaries and other key functionaries of the Sangh Parivar will be addressing the meeting.
Union Home Minister and BJP’s strategist Amit Shah, and BJP President J P Nadda would fly down to Pune - the cultural capital of Maharashtra - to address the meeting.
The RSS meeting follows the G20 summit in New Delhi - which is being seen as a major achievement for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
As many as the leadership of 36 RSS organisations, including Vishva Hindu Parishad, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, will participate in the three-day all-India coordination meet.
The meeting will be held at Sir Parshurambhau (SP) College campus at Sadashiv Peth in Pune.
The meeting is being held at a time when the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc has mounted pressure on the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, ahead of the polls.