RSS annual meet in Pune from September 14

The top brass of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its associate organisations will hold its three-day-meeting in Pune from 14 September just ahead of the special session of the Parliament and in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, all the five joint general secretaries and other key functionaries of the Sangh Parivar will be addressing the meeting.

Union Home Minister and BJP’s strategist Amit Shah, and BJP President J P Nadda would fly down to Pune - the cultural capital of Maharashtra - to address the meeting.