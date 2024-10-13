Salman Khan pays respects to Baba Siddique at late NCP leader's house

<p>Mumbai: Superstar <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/salman-khan">Salman Khan</a> on Sunday paid homage to close friend <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/baba-siddique-and-the-big-bollywood-connection-3230447">Baba Siddique</a> at the late NCP leader's house in Bandra.</p>.<p>Siddique, 66, was shot at on Saturday night just outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office. He was taken to the Lilavati Hospital where he was declared dead.</p>.<p>Salman, who was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, was spotted leaving Siddique's residence in Maqba Heights apartments on Sunday evening.</p>.Baba Siddique murder case: One accused in police custody till Oct 21, his accomplice claims to be minor.<p>With Shera and a few police officials by his side, the 58-year-old actor waded through a sea of people to reach a black car from the main gate of the Bandra-based apartments.</p>.<p>Salman was also one of the few film celebrities who rushed to the hospital last night to meet Siddique's family.</p>.<p>His family members Sohail Khan, Sshura Khan, Arpita Khan Sharma, and Alvira Agnihotri as well as friend Iulia Vantur were also pictured walking towards Siddique's residence on Sunday evening.</p>