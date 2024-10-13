Home
Salman Khan pays respects to Baba Siddique at late NCP leader's house

Salman, who was accompanied by his bodyguard Shera, was spotted leaving Siddique's residence in Maqba Heights apartments on Sunday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 12:52 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 12:52 IST
