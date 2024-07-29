Samit Kadam becomes centre of controversy as Fadnavis-Deshmukh war of words snowballs

Mumbai: Miraj-based Samit Balasaheb Kadam has become the centre of controversy in Maharashtra amid charges and counter-charges by Anil Deshmukh and Devendra Fadnavis.

The issue is snowballing into a major Maha Yuti (NDA) vs Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) clash in the run up to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections as it connects to the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-government in which Deshmukh was the Home Minister, before his arrest by the ED and CBI in an alleged money-laundering case.

Days after Deshmukh claimed that Fadnavis, the then Leader of Opposition, had pressurised him into naming the Thackeray family and other MVA leaders ahead of the Thackeray-led government's fall, he identified the man who carried the sealed envelope with the affidavits as Samit Kadam, whom he described as Fadnavis' pointperson.

Fadnavis, however, earlier rejected the charges and said that he had audio-visual evidence against Deshmukh on the latter’s comments against Thackeray and Sharad Pawar, the chief architects of MVA.

Levelling a series of charges on Monday, Deshmukh and Thackeray’s aide Sanjay Raut wanted to know as to why Y-category security cover had been provided to Samit Kadam.