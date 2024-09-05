Sangli seat row in Lok Sabha polls continues to cause Congress-Sena (UBT) schism in MVA

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) seems to have completely skipped the Congress event in Sangli in Western Maharashtra, as the rift that surfaced during the Lok Sabha polls is still visible.

However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leadership has not commented on the issue.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, were in Sangli to unveil the statue of late Congress stalwart Dr Patangrao Kadam.

A few days ago, Dr Kadam’s son and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, who is a former minister, extended an invitation to NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.

While Pawar confirmed his attendance, Thackeray expressed inability because of prior engagements.

Incidentally, no top Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders were present in the event.