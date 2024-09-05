Sangli seat row in Lok Sabha polls continues to cause Congress-Sena (UBT) schism in MVA

Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) seems to have completely skipped the Congress event in Sangli in Western Maharashtra, as the rift that surfaced during the Lok Sabha polls is still visible.
However, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leadership has not commented on the issue.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, respectively, were in Sangli to unveil the statue of late Congress stalwart Dr Patangrao Kadam.
A few days ago, Dr Kadam’s son and MLA Vishwajeet Kadam, who is a former minister, extended an invitation to NCP (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray.
While Pawar confirmed his attendance, Thackeray expressed inability because of prior engagements.
Incidentally, no top Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders were present in the event.
It may be mentioned, in the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress was keen to contest the Sangli seat, however, Thackeray fielded Chandrahar Patil against sitting BJP MP Sanjaykaka Patil. However, Vishal Patil, the grandson of legendary Congressman and former chief minister Vasantdada Patil, the son of five-time MP Prakashbapu Patil and brother of former MP and central minister Pratik Patil, filed the nominations as an Independent and won the polls.
Later, Vishal Patil formally extended support to the Congress.
The Assembly segments are: Miraj (SC) - Suresh Khade (BJP) Sangli - Sudhir Gadgil (BJP), Palus-Kadegaon - Vishwajeet Kadam (Congress). Khanapur - Vacant (Shiv Sena MLA Anil Babar passed away), Tasgaon-Kavathe Mahankal - Suman Patil (NCP-SP) and Jat - Vikramsinh Sawant (Congress).
At the function, top Congress leaders of Maharashtra including AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Ramesh Chennithala, state Congress President Nana Patole, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiewar and Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat, former Chief Ministers Prithviraj Chavan and Sushlkumar Shinde, were present.
Published 05 September 2024, 10:46 IST