Sanjay Gandhi National Park gives a lot to Mumbai

Mumbai: What is the value of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai - which is considered a green oasis in concrete jungle?

“It is pretty huge”, reveals G Mallikarjuna, the Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

“The net present value of the ecosystem services provided by the SGNP has been estimated at Rs 15,09,804 crore, around Rs 146 crore per hectare excluding the land value,” he said.

“Besides, the SGNP provides the society services worth Rs 63,417.50 crore per annum,” he added.