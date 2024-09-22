Sanjay Gandhi National Park gives a lot to Mumbai

Mumbai: What is the value of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Mumbai - which is considered a green oasis in concrete jungle?
“It is pretty huge”, reveals G Mallikarjuna, the Chief Conservator of Forests and Director of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).
“The net present value of the ecosystem services provided by the SGNP has been estimated at Rs 15,09,804 crore, around Rs 146 crore per hectare excluding the land value,” he said.
“Besides, the SGNP provides the society services worth Rs 63,417.50 crore per annum,” he added.
Mallikarjuna said that the figures were noted during an exercise on economic valuation of the ecosystem services undertaken by the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay (IIT-B) in Mumbai.
Mallikarjuna revealed the facts and figures at the Forest Week festivities organised jointly by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), Kimberley-Clark Professional (KCF) and the Wildlife Wing of the Maharashtra Forest Department (MFD).
The Forest Week is organised to showcase FSC’s work, raise awareness about sustainable forestry and emphasise stakeholders' role in fighting climate change and biodiversity loss.
Dr V Clement Ben, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Western Wildlife Region, Mumbai, Suresh Gairola, FSC’s India Country Director and Vivek Raj of Kimberly-Clark too made presentations on Saturday.
Mallikarjuna further said that the SGNP faces major challenges as well because it is located within the Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR).
“There is a high density of human population around the SGNP. On the western boundary is Film City and along the southern boundary is Aarey Milk Colony. There are tribal hamlets inside the park. There are encroachments around the boundary and issue of garbage,” he said about the challenges that the SGNP faces and the human-wildlife conflict.
“The park is home to around 40 to 45 leopards,” he said during the event held at the SGNP’s Nature Information Centre.
"Two huge lakes Tulsi and Vihar, which provide water to Mumbai city are located inside the park," he said, adding that the little rivers and brooks come alive with the monsoons adding immensely to the city's hydrological cycle.
The presentation was followed by a nature walk at the Shilonda Trail.
Published 22 September 2024, 05:21 IST