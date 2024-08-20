Schools to form Vishakha committees: Maharashtra education minister after Badlapur incident

Mumbai: Amid outrage over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra School Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar on Tuesday said `Vishakha committees' will be formed in schools.

Schools will face action if CCTV cameras installed on their premises are found to be non-functional, he told reporters here.

Formation of internal committees to deal with complaints of workplace sexual harassment is mandatory as per the Supreme Court's guidelines in the landmark `Vishakha' judgement.