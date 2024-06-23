Seat sharing for MY, MVA to be far more complex than Lok Sabha polls

In June-July 2022, Eknath Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena President and then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the MVA government. Shinde, who became the Chief Minister now commands the real Shiv Sena as its chief leader and the bow-and arrow symbol. Uddhav Thackeray now heads Shiv Sena (UBT) and holds the flaming torch symbol.

A year later in June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar staged a banner of revolt against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar and joined the Maha Yuti as Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister and now commands the real NCP and the iconic clock symbol. Sharad Pawar now leads NCP (SP) and the man-blowing-tutari symbol.

In one looks at the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, though the BJP-led NDA managed to come to power with Narendra Modi getting a third term as Prime Minister, the Maha Vikas Aghadi got 30 seats and Maha Yuti 17 while one was won by a Congress rebel who had extended support to the grand old party.

Of the 17 seats of NDA, BJP won 9 after contesting 28 seats, Shiv Sena 7 (15) and NCP 1 (4).

Of the 30 seats of MVA, Congress got 13 seats after contesting 27 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 (21) and NCP (SP) 8 (10).