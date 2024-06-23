Seat sharing for MY, MVA to be far more complex than Lok Sabha polls

Mumbai: The seat-sharing of the diametrically-opposite political fronts in Maharashtra - BJP-led Maha Yuti (NDA) and Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (I.N.D.I.A.) is going to be far more complex for the Vidhan Sabha elections than the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls because of the fast-changing political scenario.
Ahead of the Assembly polls, there is going to be a movement of senior leaders and MLAs on both sides.
“From two alliances involving two major parties each in 2019 to two alliances of three major parties each in 2004, the political scenario has changed significantly and settling seat-sharing is not going to be easy. In many cases, it would linger till the day of filing of nominations,” said Prakash Akolkar, a veteran political commentator.
In 1990, the undivided Shiv Shiv under leadership of late Balasaheb Thackeray and state BJP the spearheaded by Pramod Mahajan and Gopinath Munde had come together to contest the polls together, while the Congress and Sharad Pawar NCP came together after the 1999 polls, when Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha elections were held together.
Barring 2014, when the Shiv Sena-BJP as well as Congress-NCP alliances’ broke, they contested the polls together.
“Now you have two Shiv Senas and two NCPs. Things have changed drastically. There would be a lot of give and take,” said Ajit Joshi, a journalist-writer. “There was a broad understanding on many issues, however, now things have to look afresh. There are many aspirants,” he added.
In June-July 2022, Eknath Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena President and then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and toppled the MVA government. Shinde, who became the Chief Minister now commands the real Shiv Sena as its chief leader and the bow-and arrow symbol. Uddhav Thackeray now heads Shiv Sena (UBT) and holds the flaming torch symbol.
A year later in June-July 2023, Ajit Pawar staged a banner of revolt against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar and joined the Maha Yuti as Deputy Chief Minister. Ajit Pawar became the Deputy Chief Minister and now commands the real NCP and the iconic clock symbol. Sharad Pawar now leads NCP (SP) and the man-blowing-tutari symbol.
In one looks at the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, though the BJP-led NDA managed to come to power with Narendra Modi getting a third term as Prime Minister, the Maha Vikas Aghadi got 30 seats and Maha Yuti 17 while one was won by a Congress rebel who had extended support to the grand old party.
Of the 17 seats of NDA, BJP won 9 after contesting 28 seats, Shiv Sena 7 (15) and NCP 1 (4).
Of the 30 seats of MVA, Congress got 13 seats after contesting 27 seats, Shiv Sena (UBT) 9 (21) and NCP (SP) 8 (10).
