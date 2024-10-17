Security threat to Frankfurt-Mumbai Vistara flight; aircraft lands safely

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vistara">Vistara</a> flight UK 028 operating from Frankfurt to Mumbai landed safely at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Thursday after it was subject to a security threat received on social media, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1846785210194841934" rel="nofollow">reported</a>, quoting a Vistara spokesperson </p><p>As per protocol, all relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft was taken to the isolation bay post landing where all customers were disembarked, the Visatra spokesperson added.</p>.<p>Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bomb-threats-to-flights-mumbai-police-detain-minor-for-targeting-3-planes-civil-aviation-minister-monitoring-situation-3235154">said</a> on Wednesday that the Mumbai police have detained a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats targeting three flights.</p><p>On Monday, Naidu chaired a high-level meeting that was attended by officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Ministry of Home Affairs and Civil Aviation..</p>