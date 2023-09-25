Sena split: Hearing on disqualification pleas to begin on Oct 13; Shinde group against clubbing of petitions

Speaking to reporters on the Vidhan Bhavan premises, Sakhare said, "Speaker Narwekar heard our arguments as we are opposed to clubbing of all the petitions filed before him. Our demand is to conduct independent hearings of those petitions.”

"The Speaker may announce the schedule of the hearings in the next couple of days. The first hearing will commence on October 13. Official arguments will be made regarding the hearing of all the petitions together or separately," Sakhare added.