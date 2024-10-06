Seven of a family perish in fire in east Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: Seven members of a family died in a fire at their home in Sidharth Colony off the A N Gaikwad Marg in the Chembur East area of Mumbai on Sunday morning.</p><p>Teams of the Mumbai civic body, fire brigade, and police have rushed to the spot.</p><p>Fire fighting and cooling operations are underway.</p>.Agniveer killed in fire extinguisher blast during mock drill in Rajasthan. <p>“The fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation in the shop at ground floor and electric wiring, electric installation household article. The ground floor is used as a shop while the upper floor is residential (sic),” officials of the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation said.</p><p>Five injured persons, who were rushed to the civic run Rajawadi Hospital, were pronounced dead on admission. </p><p>The deceased have been identified as Paris Gupta, (7), Manju Prem Gupta (30) Anita Gupta (39), Prem Gupta, (30), Narendra Gupta (10), Vidhi Chediram Gupta (15), and Gitadevi Dharamdev Gupta (60). </p><p>More details are awaited.</p>