Shah Rukh Khan gets death threats, security beefed up to Y+

In addition to Shah Rukh, actor Salman Khan is protected by Y-plus security in Bollywood as a result of threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.



In addition to this, celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher have X category security coverage, which entitles them to three PSOs in three shifts 24 hours a day.



Shah Rukh’s security team previously consisted of only two police constables.

TOI claims to have a copy of the letter in which the state home department, on October 5, issued a directive to senior police officers and departments, including the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), stating: “In view of the recent imminent and probable threat to actor Shah Rukh Khan, all unit commanders are requested to provide Y + with an escort scale of security on payment basis with immediate effect, till next high level committee recommendation and review committee decision, during his visit/engagements and stay in your jurisdiction to avoid any untoward incident.”

A senior police officer claimed that the government had upgraded Shah Rukh's security because the members of the review committee, which evaluates threats to celebrities on an annual basis and adjusts police protection as necessary, have been preoccupied with keeping an eye on the law-and-order situation during the festival season.

The Maharashtra government’s revised police protection policy in 2017, states that individuals with a genuine threat posed to their lives are given such high-level security.



These private protectees, which may include famous people, celebrities, must pay a fee in advance or place a bank guarantee in order to receive protection from the Mumbai Police.



Sources claim Shah Rukh will be responsible for paying for police security up until the review committee makes a decision regarding his protection.