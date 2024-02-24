Sharad Pawar unveils symbol of his NCP group at Raigad fort

Months after Ajit Pawar broke away from the party to align with the ruling BJP and Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, the Election Commission recently recognised his faction as the real NCP and allotted its symbol ‘Wall Clock’ to it. Later, EC allotted 'Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar' as the name for Sharad Pawar's group.