Sharad Pawar's 'NCP would have split in 2004 over CM's post' claim an outright lie: Ajit Pawar

Mumbai: NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday termed as an "outright lie" the claim made by his uncle and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar that the undivided party would have split in 2004 had it staked the claim for the Maharashtra chief minister's post.

Addressing leaders and functionaries of the Nationalist Congress Party headed by him, Ajit Pawar said he and senior leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, and Praful Patel wanted the NCP (undivided) should get the CM's post in 2004.

"Sharad Pawar recently claimed that had (undivided NCP) demanded the chief minister's post in 2004, the NCP would have disintegrated. It is an outright lie. I was there (in decision-making). Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare, and Praful Patel were also there (at the party meeting). We all wanted to have the chief minister's post with our party," he claimed.