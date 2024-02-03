JOIN US
maharashtra

Shinde's man shot by BJP MLA critical: Shiv Sena

Gaikwad, who is currently in the Jupiter Hospital in Thane city, had undergone surgery but remained critical and has been put on ventilator support.
Last Updated 03 February 2024, 09:47 IST

Thane: The condition of Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds due to indiscriminate firing by BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad at the Hill Line police station in Thane district's Ulhasnagar, is serious.

Gaikwad, who is currently in the Jupiter Hospital in Thane, had undergone surgery but remained critical and has been put on ventilator support.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief leader Eknath Shinde and his son, and Kalyan MP, Dr Shrikant Shinde visited the Jupiter Hospital to inquire about his health.

“Mahesh Gaikwad is serious,” said Shiv Sena spokesperson and former Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske.

According to reports, Mahesh Gaikwad suffered six gunshot wounds.

(Published 03 February 2024, 09:47 IST)
