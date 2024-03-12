‘Shiv-bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi to visit Trimbakeshwar temple

Mumbai: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, on Thursday.
Trimbakeshwar is located between three hills—Brahmagiri, Nilagiri and Kalagiri—in the Nashik district.
The temple is located at the source of the Godavari river.
The extraordinary feature of the Jyotirlinga located in the temple is in the form of a three-faced diety embodying the Tridev—Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.
Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Communications and Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Nana Patole confirmed this on Tuesday during an interaction with mediapersons in Nandurbar coinciding with the Maharashtra leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
“We all know Gandhi is a ‘Shiv-bhakt’…he would be visiting the Trimbakeshwar temple and offer prayers,” Patole said.
“Gandhi would be visiting the jyotirlinga at Trimbakeshwar and offer prayers. He had offered prayers at three jyotirlingas earlier - Baba Baidyanath Dham (in Deodhar in Jharkhand), Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple (in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh) and Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga (in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh),” Ramesh said.
