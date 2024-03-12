‘Shiv-bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi to visit Trimbakeshwar temple

Mumbai: Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will visit the Trimbakeshwar Shiva temple, one of the 12 jyotirlingas, on Thursday.

Trimbakeshwar is located between three hills—Brahmagiri, Nilagiri and Kalagiri—in the Nashik district.

The temple is located at the source of the Godavari river.

The extraordinary feature of the Jyotirlinga located in the temple is in the form of a three-faced diety embodying the Tridev—Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva.