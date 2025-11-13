Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis of 'shielding' Ajit Pawar’s son in Pune land scam

<p>Mumbai: Mounting an offensive against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti dispensation in the run up to the Nagpur winter season, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena-ubt">Shiv Sena (UBT)</a> has accused him of protecting his deputy Ajit Pawar, whose son is embroiled in a land scam in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a>. </p><p>Besides, he also offered to step out and extend outside support to the BJP-led government, which also involves the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. </p><p>The charges were made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who is a former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, and was among those who had exposed the Pune land scam. </p>.Delhi blast: Shiv Sena (UBT), Bajrang Dal stage anti-Pakistan protest in Jammu.<p>“The government was sparing no effort to save the Pawar father-son duo in the case,” alleged Danve. </p><p>"I heard that during a meeting held at Varsha (the Chief Minister’s official residence in Malabar Hill), Ajit Pawar furiously offered to step out of the government and extend outside support," he said. </p><p>He added, “Parth Pawar should not be treated leniently. He cannot be treated as a small kid. He has contested Lok Sabha elections (unsuccessfully) earlier (in 2019 from Maval).”</p><p>"Parth Pawar cannot be saved without the direct intervention of the CM in this case," he said.</p><p>Danve said that there seems to be a contradiction between the state Revenue department's stance and that of Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule regarding the payment of Stamp Duty involved in the land deal.</p><p>Bawankule, a former BJP chief, however, denied the charges.</p>