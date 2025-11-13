Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Shiv Sena (UBT) accuses CM Devendra Fadnavis of 'shielding' Ajit Pawar’s son in Pune land scam

The charges were made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve, who is a former Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, and was among those who had exposed the Pune land scam.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 13:30 IST
Published 13 November 2025, 13:30 IST
