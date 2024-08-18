Shiv Sena (UBT) opposes demolition of Mumbadevi temple for corridor project

Mumbai: Even as the BJP-led government in Maharashtra plans beautification around the historic Mumbadevi temple in Mumbai, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has opposed any demolition in the area for creating the temple corridor.

Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray, who is the Worli MLA and Arvind Sawant, who is the Mumbai South MP, visited the Mumbadevi temple precincts and spoke to the residents.

"The local MLA had apparently called for a meeting for beautification and random proposals of destabilising the entire temple vicinity were put forward. What’s shocking is that the temple trust itself and the shops of families who have been there for 150-200 years, were not taken into consideration,” Aaditya Thackeray said, slamming the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti government.

“While it seems that the BJP-led government wants to remove the local shopkeepers and bring their “corridor” bulldozer onto the heritage/ old shops and old buildings, which builder/contractor will be favoured, is what remains to be answered,” he said.

Right behind the temple, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has created a junkyard-garbage and dumped ‘khatara’ cars and bikes.