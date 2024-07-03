Shiv Sena (UBT) seeks revocation of Danve's suspension from council; says he's ready to apologise

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators on Wednesday urged Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe to revoke Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve's suspension, a day after he faced the action on the grounds of using abusive language in the House.

The members of the Upper House of the state legislature belonging to the party said that since Danve was ready to apologise for his words, his suspension should be withdrawn. Danve was on Tuesday suspended from the House for five days for using abusive language against BJP legislator Prasad Lad during a discussion in the council on Monday evening.

Lad had demanded a resolution condemning Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's 'not Hindus' remarks in the Lok Sabha, which elicited a sharp reaction from the Sena (UBT) leader. Anil Parab, the legislative party leader of Shiv Sena (UBT), requested Gorhe to permit him to make a statement during the Question Hour.