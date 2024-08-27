Shoddy highway work: Eknath Shinde tells officials to file culpable homicide charges against contractors

Speaking to reporters at Kashedi tunnel on Mumbai-Goa national highway, Shinde said, "There have been some contractors who did shoddy work. Such poor quality work resulted in road accidents and people lost their lives.

"Blacklisting of such contractors is not sufficient. They should face criminal charges like culpable homicide. I have given instructions to officials to file such complaints against contractors." Shinde said he would raise the issue with Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari to restrict such contractors from bidding for major infrastructure projects.