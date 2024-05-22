Home
Six drown as boat capsizes in dam backwaters in Pune

An official said that an officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven people on the boat, swam to safety.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 02:59 IST
Pune: Six people, including two children, drowned after their boat capsized in the Ujani dam backwaters in Maharashtra's Pune district, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening following strong winds and rains, they said.

The victims included three men, a woman and two children, Indapur tehsildar Shrikant Patil said.

The boat service operates between Kalashi and Bhugav villages, he said.

Following strong winds and rains on Tuesday evening, the boat carrying seven people overturned, he said.

An officer of the assistant police inspector-rank, who was among the seven people on the boat, swam to safety, the official said.

A search operation was underway with the help of the NDRF and local administration, he said.

