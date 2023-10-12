Home
Homeindiamaharashtra

Speeding car hits roadside shed stocked with Goddess Durga idols in Mumbai; driver booked

The police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the car driver, Dakshay Sanghavi, after the accident on Monday night in which a stray dog was killed, police official said.
Last Updated 12 October 2023, 08:15 IST

A man lost control over his speeding car and hit a roadside shed where idols of Goddess Durga were kept in suburban Borivali (West) ahead of Navratri festival, a police official said on Wednesday.

The police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the car driver, Dakshay Sanghavi, after the accident on Monday night in which a stray dog was killed, he said.

According to the official, at the time of the accident, hundreds of big and small idols were kept inside the temporary shed, managed by artist Pravin Desai, and most of them suffered damage.

Desai faces huge financial loss due to the damage caused to the idols, he added.

(Published 12 October 2023, 08:15 IST)
