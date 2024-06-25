Suryakanta Patil rejoins Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: In a ghar-wapsi of sorts, veteran politician and former MP Suryakanta Patil on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) days after she resigned from the BJP.
Patil (75) was welcomed by Pawar and state NCP President Jayant Patil among others.
Around a decade ago, in 2014, she had joined the BJP.
A journalist-turned-politician, she enjoys popularity in Marathwada districts of Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Beed.
A Congress leader, Patil followed Pawar, when he floated the NCP in 1999.
Patil’s entry to NCP (SP) could fill the gap for Maha Vikas Aghadi following the departure of Ashok Chavan from Congress to the BJP, and help the opposition alliance during the ensuing Vidhan Sabha polls.
Published 25 June 2024, 13:32 IST