Suryakanta Patil rejoins Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: In a ghar-wapsi of sorts, veteran politician and former MP Suryakanta Patil on Tuesday joined the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) days after she resigned from the BJP.

Patil (75) was welcomed by Pawar and state NCP President Jayant Patil among others.

Around a decade ago, in 2014, she had joined the BJP.

A journalist-turned-politician, she enjoys popularity in Marathwada districts of Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani and Beed.