SUV mows down rickshaw driver asleep on Mumbai's Versova beach

A 36-year-old rickshaw driver, Ganesh Yadav, sleeping on Versova beach in Mumbai was crushed to death by an SUV car on Monday, August 12. His friend Bablu Srivastava was also reportedly injured.

A case of culpable homicide was registered against two people - Nikhil Jawale (age 34) and his friend Shubham Dongre (age 33). Both accused were produced in Andheri court where they were sent to five-day police custody, ANI reported.

In May, a 17-year-old allegedly knocked down and killed two bikers, IT professionals Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta, while speeding in a Porsche. He had reportedly run up a bill of Rs 48,000 at one of the two bars he had visited that night. The Juvenile Justice Board initially granted him bail and directed him to study traffic rules and ‘write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions’.

