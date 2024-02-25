Swaminathan's Bharat Ratna, a way to divert attention from Centre's anti-farmer stance: NCP (SP)

According to him, one of the main demands of the farmers is the implementation of MSP based on the formula recommended by Dr. Swaminathan, but the government is not willing to implement the same.

“On the one hand, the BJP led Central government conferred the Bharat Ratna, our country's highest civilian award to Dr. Swaminathan, but on the other, they are not implementing his formula of MSP. This act by the government to show that they are pro farmers by giving an honour to an agricultural scientist appears to be a way to divert attention from their anti-farmer stance,” he said.