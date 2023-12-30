Talks among MVA partners going well: Uddhav Thackeray

“The meeting of the I.N.D.I.A opposition bloc was held recently, I was there for the meeting, Pawar saheb was there in Delhi…I also spoke to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge ji and Rahul Gandhi ji,” Thackeray told reporters in Mumbai.

Thackeray said that the reports of rifts in the allies are false.

It may be recalled, the undivided Shiv Sena had won 18 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election when there was an alliance with the BJP. On the other hand, Congress and the undivided NCP contested together and won one and four seats, respectively.

After the split, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena commands a strength of 13 MPs in the state while. Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Thackeray has five.