Home

Thane runover case: Police nab main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad, two associates

The vehicle used for the crime was also seized.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 16:44 IST

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested the main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, and his two associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge in the Thane runover case in which a woman was badly injured, ANI reported.

The vehicle used for the crime was also seized.

According to the police, the runover incident took place at around 4.30 am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the 26-year-old woman had gone to meet Gaikwad.

An argument took place between the two. Later, when the victim collected her belongings from his car and started leaving, the one who was driving the vehicle tried to mow her down, due to which she fell and suffered serious injuries, police said.

