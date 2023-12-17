Thane runover case: Police nab main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad, two associates

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Sunday arrested the main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad, who is a senior bureaucrat's son, and his two associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge in the Thane runover case in which a woman was badly injured, ANI reported.

The vehicle used for the crime was also seized.

According to the police, the runover incident took place at around 4.30 am on December 11 near a hotel on Ghodbunder Road, where the 26-year-old woman had gone to meet Gaikwad.