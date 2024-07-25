Thane woman who travelled to Pakistan didn’t get visa in first attempt: Police

Thane: A 23-year-old Thane woman who allegedly travelled to Pakistan by obtaining a passport and visa with the help of fake papers wasn’t successful in her first attempt, a police official said on Thursday.

According to the police, the 23-year-old woman, who is separated from her husband, lives with her mother in Thane.

She reportedly befriended a man from Pakistan on social media after which she tried to get a visa to meet him, but was initially unsuccessful due to “lack of marriage documentation”, the official said.