The Habitats Trust, HCL Foundation & Indian Coast Guard ink MoU for marine conservation

Mumbai: The Habitats Trust (THT), in collaboration with the HCL Foundation, formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at addressing critical marine and coastal conservation challenges.
This partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to safeguard India’s unique marine life, address growing environmental challenges, and strengthen conservation efforts by combining scientific expertise with operational capacity and community involvement.
The collaboration is committed to ensuring the long-term health of India’s coastlines and oceanic habitats through targeted interventions, according to a press statement issued on Friday.
The THT, HCL Foundation and ICG will work towards protecting India’s marine ecosystems by mapping and classifying ghost gear aggregation areas, conducting joint expeditions to explore and survey remote areas of ecological importance, and engaging coastal communities in conservation initiatives. A central objective of this partnership is to enhance the understanding of marine biodiversity while supporting the restoration and protection of endangered species along India’s coastline.
Inspector General Anupam Rai, Deputy Director General (Operations & Coastal Security), ICG emphasized the importance of collaboration in safeguarding marine resources, stating: “This partnership is a pivotal step toward ensuring the health of our coastal ecosystems, which are vital to both biodiversity and the livelihoods of coastal communities.”
Rushikesh Chavan, Head of THT, said: ”India’s coastline, spanning over 7,500 kilometers, is home to diverse and fragile marine ecosystems that are facing unprecedented threats. The Indian Coast Guard is at the forefront of securing marine species and habitats. This partnership will mark a new era where The Habitats Trust along with Indian Coast Guard and HCL Foundation will embark to secure critical habitats species such as whales, turtles, corals, and more.”
Dr Nidhi Pundhir, Senior Vice President, Global CSR, HCLTech and Director of the HCLFoundation, said, “ By working alongside The Habitats Trust and the Indian Coast Guard, we are addressing a critical need to protect marine ecosystems while engaging local communities in conservation efforts. Through this collaboration, we hope to foster a greater awareness of marine conservation among coastal communities and ensure that our collective efforts lead to long-term, meaningful change."
