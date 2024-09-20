The Habitats Trust, HCL Foundation & Indian Coast Guard ink MoU for marine conservation

Mumbai: The Habitats Trust (THT), in collaboration with the HCL Foundation, formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at addressing critical marine and coastal conservation challenges.

This partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to safeguard India’s unique marine life, address growing environmental challenges, and strengthen conservation efforts by combining scientific expertise with operational capacity and community involvement.

The collaboration is committed to ensuring the long-term health of India’s coastlines and oceanic habitats through targeted interventions, according to a press statement issued on Friday.